How many college football teams ever have an eight-game winning streak — and eight victories, total? That’s the 2016 Cougars’ distinction. They lost a season-opening game to a Big Sky Conference team for the second year in a row and then fell to Boise State. Later, the Cougars stumbled through a Holiday Bowl defeat against a depleted Minnesota team after ending the regular season with losses to Colorado and Washington. In between, WSU won its first seven Pac-12 games as the program developed some toughness in coach Mike Leach’s fifth season.