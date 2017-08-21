The journey to this point has been a bit random. Biney moved to the United States from Ghana to be with her father at 5 years old. She was supposed to be coming for a short visit and cried her eyes out when she first arrived. Her father Kweku had to pull the car over three times after picking Maame up from the airport to settle her down. She wanted to go home. But a trip to the mall and J.C. Penny started to change her mind and soon afterward Maame was repeatedly asking to stay.