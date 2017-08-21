Even with the variable of a new offensive approach, the choice of Huntley has to register as the most surprising preseason quarterbacking development in the state’s college football history. What move even comes close? BYU’s strategy of alternating Riley Nelson and Jake Heaps in the 2010 opener vs. Washington is in the discussion, but that was more like a non-decision than a decision, and it was temporary. Utah State’s pick of freshman Chuckie Keeton in 2011 was mildly surprising, but he didn’t replace a returning starter.