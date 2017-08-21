Barcelona players stand for a minute of silence for the victims of the van attacks before a La Liga soccer match between Barc... An official places an advertising board with a black ribbon next to the team crest before Barcelona and Betis players observe... Barcelona's Lionel Messi wears a shirt with 'Barcelona' on his back instead of his name as did all Barcelona players to pay h... FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, second left, in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Betis at... Barcelona players applaud after observing a minute of silence for the victims of the van attacks before a La Liga soccer matc... Betis and Barcelona players observe a minute of silence for the victims of the van attacks before a La Liga soccer match betw... A Barcelona fan holds a sign against terrorism and in support of the victims of the van attacks before a La Liga soccer match...
Barcelona players stand for a minute of silence for the victims of the van attacks before a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Security was stepped up for the match after a terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded over 120 in Barcelona and police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain on Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect at large following the vehicle attack. Barcelona players are all wearing shirts with 'Barcelona' on their backs tonight, rather than their names to pay homage to the van attack victims. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) An official places an advertising board with a black ribbon next to the team crest before Barcelona and Betis players observed a minute of silence for the victims of the van attacks before a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Security was stepped up for the match after a terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded over 120 in Barcelona and police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain on Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect at large following the vehicle attack. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Barcelona's Lionel Messi wears a shirt with 'Barcelona' on his back instead of his name as did all Barcelona players to pay homage to the van attack victims before a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Security was stepped up for the match after a terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded over 120 in Barcelona and police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain on Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect at large following the vehicle attack.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, second left, in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Barcelona players applaud after observing a minute of silence for the victims of the van attacks before a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Security was stepped up for the match after a terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded over 120 in Barcelona and police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain on Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect at large following the vehicle attack. Barcelona players are all wearing shirts with 'Barcelona' on their backs tonight, rather than their names to pay homage to the van attack victims. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Betis and Barcelona players observe a minute of silence for the victims of the van attacks before a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Security was stepped up for the match after a terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded over 120 in Barcelona and police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain on Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect at large following the vehicle attack. Barcelona players are all wearing shirts with 'Barcelona' on their backs tonight, rather than their names to pay homage to the van attack victims. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) A Barcelona fan holds a sign against terrorism and in support of the victims of the van attacks before a La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Betis at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. Words at bottom in Catalan, Spanish and English read 'Barcelona is not afraid'. Security was stepped up for the match after a terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded over 120 in Barcelona and police put up scores of roadblocks across northeast Spain on Sunday in hopes of capturing a fugitive suspect at large following the vehicle attack. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)