Rudy Gobert became the face of the Utah Jazz franchise the moment Gordon Hayward chose the Boston Celtics as his next employer. So it makes sense that Gobert would occupy another position Hayward once held.

He’s the Most Influential Person in Utah Sports.

Gobert is the No. 1 choice in The Salt Lake Tribune’s annual rankings for multiple reasons. His breakthrough season in 2016-17 made him an All-NBA second-team selection and the runner-up in the voting for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. He also was third in the Most Improved Player balloting, reflecting his growth on both ends of the court. And his eagerness to step forward as the team’s leader seemed to having a bonding effect on a fan base that was embittered by Hayward’s departure in free agency.

The Jazz know they will have Gobert for the next four seasons, and they’re building the team’s philosophy around him. The team’s personnel moves in the interest of replacing Hayward all fit into a defensive culture, and general manager Dennis Lindsey’s goal is to make opponents struggle to score when they come into the renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena.

It all starts with Gobert, who’s motivated by perceived slights. Responding to some dire forecasts about the Jazz’s 2017-18 season, Gobert tweeted a photo of himself lifting weights and wrote, “You predict. I act.”

Jazz fans are counting on a lot of action from him in the coming years.

2. Kyle Whittingham

Utah football coach. Previous ranking: No. 2

The statewide level of interest in college football never has been higher, and Whittingham’s ability to establish Utah as one of the Pac-12’s most consistent football programs over the past three years is a major reason. More work remains ahead in his 13th season on the job, namely developing an offense to match his defense. Whittingham fired and hired another pair of offensive coordinators last December, bringing in Troy Taylor in his latest effort to improve the Utes’ passing game.

3. Quin Snyder

Utah Jazz coach. Previous ranking: No. 4

Snyder finished sixth in the NBA’s Coach of the Year voting, which seemed like inadequate recognition for the job he did in winning 51 games and holding his team together amid injuries in 2016-17. The Jazz also won a first-round playoff series for the first time in seven years, winning three road games vs. the Los Angeles Clippers. In his fourth season, Snyder will be charged with generating enough offense to overcome the loss of Gordon Hayward, the team’s leading scorer.

4. Gail Miller

Utah Jazz owner. Previous ranking: No. 6

Miller became more visible in the past year, mainly because the Jazz were placed into a family trust that’s designed to ensure that the franchise will remain a community asset in the future. She also was personally involved in the team’s bid to retain Gordon Hayward as a free agent. Miller has authorized several additions to the front office and basketball operation, as well as the team’s $125 million renovation of Vivint Smart Home Arena. Jazz players and staff members often cite appreciation of “the Miller family,” with her son Greg serving on the NBA Board of Governors.

5. Gordon Hayward

Boston Celtics forward. Previous ranking: No. 1

The outcome was not what Jazz fans wanted, but there’s no denying that the season-long vigil regarding Hayward’s options in free agency was the dominant topic of sports in Utah. Hayward became the Jazz’s first NBA All-Star Game participant in six years — following a 2011 appearance by Deron Williams, just before the team traded Williams. Hayward’s decision to join the Celtics will weaken the Jazz, yet his move may serve to rally the franchise’s fan base behind other players.

6. Dennis Lindsey

Utah Jazz general manager. Previous ranking: No. 3

Lindsey’s ranking reflects the loss of Gordon Hayward, even if the Jazz did all they could in an effort to keep him. Prior to that setback, Lindsey was building a highly respected team. He finished third in the NBA Executive of the Year voting, conducted among the other general managers. Lindsey shrewdly moved up in the NBA draft order and took Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell, then traded with Minnesota to acquire point guard Ricky Rubio.

7. Kalani Sitake

BYU football coach. Previous ranking: No. 8

In 20 months on the job, Sitake has endeared himself to BYU’s fan base by emphasizing his roots as a Cougar fullback and a disciple of the late LaVell Edwards. Other former players feel more attached to the program. Sitake went 9-4 in his first season. The challenge for 2017 will be further elevating the program by knocking off a couple of high-profile opponents, with September/October games vs. LSU, Utah, Wisconsin, Boise State and Mississippi State.

8. Dell Loy Hansen

Real Salt Lake owner. Previous ranking: No. 7

RSL’s attendance is down about 5 percent and the team is below the playoff cut after a coaching change early in the season. Otherwise, Hansen’s influence in the Salt Lake Valley is widening. He brought in the legendary club Manchester United for an exhibition game in July and is building a $60 million soccer academy and training center in Herriman, including a charter high school and 5,000-seat stadium. Hansen hopes international clubs will make it a summer destination.

9. Jeff Robbins

CEO, Utah Sports Commission. Previous ranking: No. 9

Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Jeff Robbins President & CEO Utah Sports Commission poses for a portrait Wednesday, July 2, 2008.
The Utah Sports Commission seemingly has been involved in every variety of sport in the state’s landscape this summer as a sponsor, host or procurer of major events. Examples include the Nitro World Games at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Manchester United’s visit to Rio Tinto Stadium, the World Horseshoe Pitching Championships in St. George, the Web.com Tour’s Utah Championship in Farmington and the Utah Summer League at the Huntsman Center.

10. Steve Starks

President, LHM Sports & Entertainment. Previous ranking: No. 12

Gordon Hayward may have misspelled Starks’ name in his infamous farewell letter, but Starks has taken on a more prominent role in the Larry H. Miller sports empire, with his business expertise. His most visible project is the renovation of Vivint Smart Home Arena, along with major upgrades to the team’s practice facility. He’s also charged with maintaining a high volume of ticket sales, amid price increases as the Jazz market themselves in the absence of Hayward.

11. Chris Hill

Utah athletic director. Previous ranking: No. 11

Approaching the 30th anniversary of his hiring, Hill has overseen the Utes’ successful transition into the Pac-12, with nearly every program making major progress over six years. Utah won an NCAA skiing championship in 2016-17 and was nationally ranked in football and multiple women’s sports. Hill, 67, has taken steps to improve the administration’s relationship with football coach Kyle Whittingham, awarding him another contract extension with a lucrative retirement provision.

12. Tom Holmoe

BYU athletic director. Previous ranking: No. 10

BYU’s hoped-for promotion to the Big 12 failed to materialize last October when the conference didn’t expand. Otherwise, the Cougar athletic department enjoyed a strong school year. BYU continued to excel in men’s and women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and softball, among other sports. Holmoe continues to position BYU for Power 5 inclusion in football, while making home schedules more attractive with the likes of Wisconsin, USC and Washington in this decade.

13. Larry Krystkowiak

Utah basketball coach. Previous ranking: No. 5

The Utes’ two-year run of NCAA Tournament appearances ended in March, even though Krystkowiak’s team finished fourth in the Pac-12 behind three top-10 schools. Utah produced an NBA first-round pick for a third straight year, tying a school record, when the Los Angeles Lakers took forward Kyle Kuzma. Krystkowiak rationalizes that each player has left under different circumstances, but having nine athletes transfer from the program has been a disruption.

14. Nathan Chen

Figure skater. Previous ranking: NR

Figure skating is highly popular in the Olympics, and the Salt Lake City native will be a major story in South Korea in February. Chen, 18, is the reigning U.S. national champion, having become the first skater to land five quad jumps in a free skate. He also won the Four Continents title and earned a silver medal in the Grand Prix Final and attempted six quad jumps in the 2017 World Championships, in which he finished sixth.

15. Megan Marsden/Tom Farden

Utah gymnastics co-coaches. Previous ranking: No. 19

The Utes won another Pac-12 championship and qualified for the NCAA Super Six finals, while remaining a marketing phenomenon at the Huntsman Center. Utah broke its own NCAA record by averaging 15,224 fans for home meets, again leading all women’s college sports in attendance. The coaches successfully blended U.S. Olympic alternate MyKayla Skinner into the program and the Utes overcame injuries to win a fourth conference title in four years.

16. Craig Waibel

Real Salt Lake general manager. Previous ranking: No. 13

Waibel’s offseason acquisition of Albert Rusnak was expected to immediately energize the club, but the GM was forced to make a coaching change early in the season and he can only hope that recent personnel moves will enable RSL to recover and make the Major League Soccer playoffs. Waibel’s hiring of coach Mike Petke should prove successful in the long term, and the opportunity remains for RSL to salvage something of this season.

17. Tony Finau

PGA Tour player. Previous ranking: No. 17