1 of 56 View Caption

Tony Finau tees off on the 15th hole during the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament in Norton, Mass... Tony Finau drives off the first tee during the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament Saturd... Tony Finau watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament S... Tony Finau watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of play at The Barclays golf tournament Saturday, A... Tony Finau watches his putt on the first hole during the fourth round of the PGA Championship golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 16... Tony Finau reacts after teeing off on the 15th hole during the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament ... Tony Finau chips the ball to the green on the fifth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tourn... Tony Finau watches his drive on the 17th hole during the first round of the US Bank Championship golf tournament Thursday, Ju... Tony Finau chips onto the 1st green during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, March 12, 201... Tony Finau hits from the sand on the 14th hole during the third round of the Memorial golf tournament Saturday, June 6, 2015,... Tony Finau hits onto the 11th green during the third round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament Saturd... Tony Finau places his ball on the second hole during the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament in Nor... Tony Finau tees off on the third hole during the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament in Norton, Mas... Tony Finau tees off on 17 during the second day of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament at the Colonial Country Clu... Tony Finau putts on 18 during the second day of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club, ... Tony Finau tees of from the first hole during the final round of The Barclays golf tournament in Farmingdale, N.Y., Sunday, A... Tony Finau lines up a putt on the seventh hole during the second round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tournament Satu... Tony Finau walks with his caddie Greg Bodine on the 18th hole during the second round of play at The Barclays golf tournament... Tony Finau lines hits from a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round of the Deutsche Bank Championship golf tourna... Tony Finau, right, talks with his caddie Greg Bodine about his putt on the ninth hole during the first round of play at The B... Tony Finau, right, takes his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the Greenbrier Classic PGA Tour golf tou... | Courtesy Tony Finau (Right), with instructor Boyd Summerhays. PGA Tour player Tony Finau and his instructor, Boyd Summerhays. Courtesy photo Tony Finau putts on the eighth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, a... Tony Finau chips on the sixth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, at... Tony Finau on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament Friday, Aug. 14, 2015, at Whistli... Tony Finau hits on the 16th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, at W... Tony Finau hits on the ninth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, at ... Tony Finau putts on the eighth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 15, 2015, a... Tony Finau hits a drive on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament Wednesday, Aug. 1... Tony Finau hits a chip on the fourth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Chambers Bay on Saturday... Tony Finau hits during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Kapalua Plantati... Tony Finau watches his tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail... Tony Finau hits out of a bunker onto the 17th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament ... Tony Finau practices on the putting green prior to the Tournament of Champions golf event, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Kapalu... Tony Finau walks to the on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow... Tony Finau hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail... Tony Finau watches his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail... Tony Finau reacts after making a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament Sat... Tony Finau of the US plays his tee shot from the 9th hole during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship at th... Tony Finau hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail... Tony Finau hits from the pine straw on the fifth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Q... Tony Finau of the US hits his tee shot off the 6th during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at the Royal ... Tony Finau of the US hits his shot from the 1st tee during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at the Royal... Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Lehi resident Tony Finau follows through on a tee shot during first round play in ... Tony Finau of the US plays his tee shot from the 9th hole during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship at th... Tony Finau of the US smiles after putting on the 18th green during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship at t... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Salt Lake City native and PGA tour golfer, Tony Finau, holds 3-year-old Jraice, 3, and h... Tony Finau putts on the 17th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Sa... Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Lehi resident Tony Finau smiles as he just misses a birdie putt during first round ... Tony Finau reacts after finishing the 17th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf... Tony Finau of the US hits out of the rough to the 1st green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at t... Tony Finau of the US, left,shakes hands with Zach Johnson of the United States on the 18th green after complteing their third... Tony Finau of the US, acknowledges the crowd after putting on the 18th green during the third round of the British Open Golf ... Tony Finau of the US, left,shakes hands with Zach Johnson of the United States on the 18th green after complteing their third... Tony Finau watches his tee shot on the 18th hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open gol...