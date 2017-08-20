Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder looks on during the second quarter in an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Monda... Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team during the first quarter in an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets ... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder calls to a referee in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder watches from the sideline in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Ro... Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder watches during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game against the Philadelphia 7... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder points during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunda... Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder watches during the first quarter of his team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers... Utah Jazz's head coach Quin Snyder looks on from the sidelines in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder calls to his players during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston C... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder directs his team against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game F... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder yells from the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas M... Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder signals to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Sp... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets ... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder speaks with reporters during the Jazz's end-of-season media availability Thursday, April 14,... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the LA Clippers, Mond... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, stands on the sideline during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis... Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder talks to a player during the second half of the Jazz's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Su... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game against the San Anton... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, center, instructs his team late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Da... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts at an official late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas M... Utah Jazz's coach Quin Snyder yells to his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lake... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, left, talks with center Boris Diaw in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan... Missouri basketball coach Quin Snyder looks down Dec. 30, 2005, during the first half of a college game against Oakland in Co... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, left, talks with guard Shelvin Mack (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday... Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles talks with Jazz head coach Quin Snyder during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesda... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, left, talks to Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game agai... Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, left, talks to guard Trey Burke (3) during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketbal... Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, left, yells to forward Joe Johnson during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-r... Missouri head coach Quin Snyder reacts to a shot late in their game Sunday, March 7, 2004, against Kansas in Columbia, Mo. Mi... Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson, left, celebrates after making a 3-point shot as coach Quin Snyder stands nearby during the sec... Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, center, goes over a play with forwards Gordon Hayward, back, and Trevor Booker during the second... Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, left, talks with forward Joe Ingles (2) and guard Raul Neto (25) futinh the third quarter of an ... FILE - This Sept. 28, 2015, file photo, from left to right, shows Utah Jazz's Derrick Favors (15), head coach Quin Snyder, Ru... Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune Jazz Media Day. Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder reacts during the game at EnergySolutions Arena Frid... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Jazz head coach Quin Snyder speaks at the Jazz practice facility, Thursday, April 27... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder speaks during a press conference at the Zions Bank Basket... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder during the game at Vivint Smart Home Arena Thursday ... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder watches his team play the Portland Trail Blazers, Wedne... Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder speaks to the local sports media in Salt Lake City Friday M... Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder speaks to the local sports media in Salt Lake City Friday M... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder during the game at Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday, A... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder speaks during a press conference at the Beverly Wil... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder reacts to a call by the official, in NBA action, Utah J... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder helps Joe Ingles (2) to his feet, in NBA action, Utah ... Lennie Mahler | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder motions to players in a game against the Memphis Gr... Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder speaks to the local sports media in Salt Lake City Friday M... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder during the game at Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday Ap... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Gordon Hayward (20) durin... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder speaks during a press conference at the Beverly Wil... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts some instructions to his team, in NBA action, U... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with the media during the Utah Jazz practice S... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Dennis Lindsey and Quin Snyder and talk about the Jazz season and at the outlook for the... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder barks instructions to his team during a first ha... Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Utah Jazz guard Trey Burke (3), as the Utah Jazz ... Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder can't believe a call during the Jazz versus Clippe... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks to the team during the game at Vivint Smart Ho... Lennie Mahler | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder speaks with Rudy Gobert during a timeout in the fir... Lennie Mahler | The Salt Lake Tribune Jazz coach Quin Snyder motions to the team during a game between the Utah Jazz and t... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack (8) during t... Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks to Joe Ingles (2)in the final minute of the game... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) during Gam... Lennie Mahler | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder stands on the sideline in the first half of a game ... Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack (8) and Utah... Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) durin... Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder gets high fives from the fans as the Jazz get ready to... Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder says "no way" was that not a foul as he argues wit... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune "It was a game I was really proud with how we competed," said Utah Jazz head coach Qui... Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder growls on the sideline as the Jazz go cold from the... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2). The Utah Jazz ... Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder slaps Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) on the... Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) leaves the game with his fourth foul, meeting Utah J... Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27), Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15), Utah Jazz ...
Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder looks on during the second quarter in an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Monday, Feb. 1, 2016, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team during the first quarter in an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder calls to a referee in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder watches from the sideline in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder watches during the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder points during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder watches during the first quarter of his team's NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday, Dec. 28, 2015, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah Jazz's head coach Quin Snyder looks on from the sidelines in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, Dec. 1, 2014, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder calls to his players during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder directs his team against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 27, 2015, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder yells from the sideline during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, Nov. 20, 2015, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder signals to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 20, 2014. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder speaks with reporters during the Jazz's end-of-season media availability Thursday, April 14, 2016, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the LA Clippers, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, stands on the sideline during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder talks to a player during the second half of the Jazz's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday, Feb. 6, 2015, in Phoenix. The Suns won 100-93. (AP Photo/Matt York) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts to his team in the second quarter during an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Monday, Feb. 23, 2015, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, center, instructs his team late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Dallas. The Jazz won in overtime 121-119. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts at an official late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. The Mavericks won in overtime, 112-105. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Utah Jazz's coach Quin Snyder yells to his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Salt Lake City. The Jazz won 96-88. (AP Photo/Kim Raff) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, left, talks with center Boris Diaw in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Missouri basketball coach Quin Snyder looks down Dec. 30, 2005, during the first half of a college game against Oakland in Columbia, Mo. Snyder resigned Friday, Feb. 10, 2006, ending a seven-year stint at Missouri. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, left, talks with guard Shelvin Mack (8) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles talks with Jazz head coach Quin Snyder during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The Jazz won 112-82. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, left, talks to Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, in Miami. The Heat won 92-91. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, left, talks to guard Trey Burke (3) during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2014. The Jazz won 101-94. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, left, yells to forward Joe Johnson during the second half in Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Jazz won 97-95. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Missouri head coach Quin Snyder reacts to a shot late in their game Sunday, March 7, 2004, against Kansas in Columbia, Mo. Missouri sees the upcoming Big 12 tournament as a clean slate to prove that they are worthy of a NCAA tournament bid. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Utah Jazz forward Joe Johnson, left, celebrates after making a 3-point shot as coach Quin Snyder stands nearby during the second half in Game 5 of the team'sp NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Jazz won 96-92. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, center, goes over a play with forwards Gordon Hayward, back, and Trevor Booker during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2015, in Denver. Utah won 96-84. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, left, talks with forward Joe Ingles (2) and guard Raul Neto (25) futinh the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 24, 2016. Oklahoma City won 113-91. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) FILE - This Sept. 28, 2015, file photo, from left to right, shows Utah Jazz's Derrick Favors (15), head coach Quin Snyder, Rudy Gobert, of France, and Gordon Hayward (20) posed for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day, in Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz find themselves in a bit of a predicament on the eve of the 2015-16 NBA season. General manager Dennis Lindsey kept the core of the team together after a strong finish to last season. He stuck to the slow rebuild philosophy and resisted the temptation spend lavishly in free agency.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune Jazz Media Day. Jazz Head Coach Quin Snyder. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder reacts during the game at EnergySolutions Arena Friday November 7, 2014. Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Jazz head coach Quin Snyder speaks at the Jazz practice facility, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder speaks during a press conference at the Zions Bank Basketball Center Friday June 27, 2014. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder during the game at Vivint Smart Home Arena Thursday January 26, 2017. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder watches his team play the Portland Trail Blazers, Wednesday, March 25, 2015 Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder speaks to the local sports media in Salt Lake City Friday May 5 on the playoff series with Golden State. Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder speaks to the local sports media in Salt Lake City Friday May 5 on the playoff series with Golden State. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder during the game at Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday, April 7, 2017. Utah Jazz defeated Minnesota Timberwolves 120-113. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder speaks during a press conference at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California Sunday, April 16, 2017. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder reacts to a call by the official, in NBA action, Utah Jazz vs. The Chicago Bulls, Monday, November 24, 2014. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder helps Joe Ingles (2) to his feet, in NBA action, Utah vs. The Chicago Bulls, Monday, November 24, 2014. Lennie Mahler | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder motions to players in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City. Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder speaks to the local sports media in Salt Lake City Friday May 5 on the playoff series with Golden State. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder during the game at Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday April 1, 2016. Utah Jazz defeated Minnesota Timberwolves 98-85. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Gordon Hayward (20) during the game at EnergySolutions Arena Thursday October 22, 2015. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder speaks during a press conference at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California Sunday, April 16, 2017. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder shouts some instructions to his team, in NBA action, Utah vs. Memphis, in Salt Lake City, Monday, November 14, 2016. Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with the media during the Utah Jazz practice Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Zions Jazz Practice facility. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Dennis Lindsey and Quin Snyder and talk about the Jazz season and at the outlook for the future at the Jazz practice facility, Thursday, April 14, 2016. Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder barks instructions to his team during a first half time out. The Portland Trail Blazers led the Utah Jazz 43-39 at the half, Friday, February 20, 2015. Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Utah Jazz guard Trey Burke (3), as the Utah Jazz host the Memphis Grizzlies, NBA basketball at EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Wednesday February 4, 2015. Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder can't believe a call during the Jazz versus Clippers NBA playoff game at Viviint Smart Home arena in Salt Lake City Sunday April 23, 2017. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks to the team during the game at Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday December 18, 2015. Utah Jazz defeated Denver Nuggets 97-88. Lennie Mahler | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder speaks with Rudy Gobert during a timeout in the first half of a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. Lennie Mahler | The Salt Lake Tribune Jazz coach Quin Snyder motions to the team during a game between the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2016. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack (8) during the game at Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday April 1, 2016. Utah Jazz defeated Minnesota Timberwolves 98-85. Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks to Joe Ingles (2)in the final minute of the game, in NBA action, Utah vs Indiana, at EnergySolutions Arena, Monday, January 5, 2015 Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) during Game 1 of the Western Conference at the Staples Center Saturday, April 15, 2017. Utah Jazz defeated LA Clippers 97-95. Lennie Mahler | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder stands on the sideline in the first half of a game between the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Chris Detrick | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz guard Shelvin Mack (8) and Utah Jazz center Boris Diaw (33) during Game 1 of the Western Conference at the Staples Center Saturday, April 15, 2017. Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder talks with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during NBA playoff game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland Tuesday May 2, 2017. Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder gets high fives from the fans as the Jazz get ready to take on the Celtics during the NBA Summer league basketball game at the Huntsman Center, July 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder says "no way" was that not a foul as he argues with the ref late in game 2 of the NBA playoff game between the Utah Jazz and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena in Oakland Thursday May 4, 2017. Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune "It was a game I was really proud with how we competed," said Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder after the game. Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz 94-90 at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Friday, December 11, 2015. Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder growls on the sideline as the Jazz go cold from the field during the Utah Jazz versus Portland Trailblazers NBA basketball game at Vivent Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Wednesday, November 4, 2015. Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2). The Utah Jazz lead the Los Angeles Clippers after the third quarter during Game 3 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Friday, April 21, 2017. Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder slaps Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) on the rump as he exits the game in the fourth quarter during the Utah Jazz versus Portland Trailblazers NBA basketball game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City Tuesday April 4, 2017. Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) leaves the game with his fourth foul, meeting Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder on the sideline, as the Utah Jazz face the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California, Sunday April 30, 2017. Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27), Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15), Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) laugh as they wait to be photographed by NBA photographer Melissa Majchrzak, front, during the Utah Jazz media day at the Utah Jazz practice facility in Salt Lake City, Monday, September 28, 2015.