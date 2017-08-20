Real Salt Lake went into Saturday’s match well aware of how dangerous Montreal’s attacking four could be, but it didn’t anticipate Ignacio Piatti taking the RSL defense to task the way he did.
Piatti scored two goals in Montreal’s 3-1 win against RSL at Saputo Stadium, snapping RSL’s six-game unbeaten streak.
Despite a tough two weeks of travel, with two trips back east, RSL had been feeling good about playing on the road. It had won its past three away matches, and a 1-0 win at D.C. last week was the second consecutive shutout performance by RSL’s defense.
All those promising steaks came to an end as the final whistle blew Saturday night.
RSL’s back line already had its hands full to start the game, and then center back Marcelo Silva stayed down after a potential goal-saving tackle. He was taken off in the 6th minute with thigh tightness, and David Horst replaced him.
With steady pressure on RSL’s defense in the first 10 minutes of the match, Piatti broke through in the 11th minute and scored his fifth goal in four matches. Blerim Dzemaili played a ball across the goal, and Piatti finished with one touch.
Luis Silva equalized in the 26th minute. He lost his mark with a give-and-go to Albert Rusnák. Rusnák played it behind Montreal’s back line, and Silva struck a line drive into the back of the net.
The Impact didn’t leave the score even for long. Just three minutes after Silva’s goal, Piatti found himself in the box with the ball at his feet again. RSL right back Tony Beltran slid in to tackle it away, but Piatti maintained possession and cut back for his second goal of the night.
Montreal didn’t stop there. With a 2-1 lead coming out of halftime, it took just three minutes for Anthony Jackson-Hamel to bury an uncontested shot into the back of the net.
It was RSL’s third loss at Montreal all-time. It has yet to win in Saputo Stadium.