The Cardinal haven’t been overwhelmed by Utah, exactly. They were stopped at the 6-yard line on their final drive in 2013 and lost in double overtime the following year. But the fact remains that they’ve never beaten Utah in Pac-12 play, while the teams have met only twice in the Pac-12 scheduling rotation. If anything changes in Stanford’s favor in 2017, a Utahn probably will have a lot to do with it.