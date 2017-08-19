“When I first got here, I wasn’t expecting to play with three guys in front of me. When I first came in, it was kind of, ‘I’ve got nothing to lose,’ ” Myers said. “It wasn’t like they could play somebody else, so it was ‘Do what you can do.’ Now you’re the man. I put a lot of pressure on myself. I want to be perfect — be the best quarterback in the Mountain West. That’s what I asked for signing up for this position.”