Kent Myers’ role with the Utah State football team hasn’t changed much since he was a freshman in 2014.
Myers was thrust into the role of starting quarterback when injuries claimed starter Chuckie Keaton and others on the depth chart.
But those were carefree days, compared with now. The Aggies finished 10-4, won a bowl game and the only worry boosters had about second-year coach Matt Wells was how long they could keep him in Logan given this kind of success.
Now it’s the fifth season for Wells and Year No. 4 for Myers as the primary signal caller for a team coming off a 3-9 campaign.
“When I first got here, I wasn’t expecting to play with three guys in front of me. When I first came in, it was kind of, ‘I’ve got nothing to lose,’ ” Myers said. “It wasn’t like they could play somebody else, so it was ‘Do what you can do.’ Now you’re the man. I put a lot of pressure on myself. I want to be perfect — be the best quarterback in the Mountain West. That’s what I asked for signing up for this position.”
The Aggies will succeed if • The offensive line can keep opponents away long enough for QB Kent Myers to find open targets. The wide receivers are a strong group overall, and successfully opening up the field will allow Tonny Lindsey Jr., LaJuan Hunt and Justen Hervey — and Myers — to exploit gaps in the middle with rushes.
The Aggies won’t succeed if • The inexperienced defensive line can’t stop the run. Despite a plethora of returning QBs in the division, the Mountain Division’s strong suit for several teams is running the football. A good linebacking unit will help but can’t be expected to thwart every forward progress.
Bottom line • The close losses of 2016 suggest that Utah State might have been more on-par with a .500 win-loss team than one that finished with only three victories. The Aggies will have to put away some of those tight contests to get back to thinking about bowl games. One key to that will be to stay relatively healthy along the inexperienced front lines.
Myers will have returning starter Ron’quaion Tarver at wideout along with experienced receiver Jaren Colston-Green as targets. The tight end spot seems secure with former quarterback Damion Hobbs and Dax Raymond back from injury.
Senior Tonny Lindsey Jr. is back at running back after rushing for 763 yards in 2016. He will join senior LaJuan Hunt, a four-year veteran and sometimes starter in the backfield during his career.
Experience is lacking along the line for the Aggies. Only senior tackle Preston Brooksby and junior guard K.J. Uluave have multiple starts under their belts. Even with that, the USU coaching staff is counting it as a good thing that neither is automatically a starter with transfers and freshmen battling for positions.
“We’re rebuilding the offensive line right now,” Wells said about question marks still in the process of being answered. “Who exactly our D-line guys are, we know the names, but how are the rotations going to go? Who’s going to step up and continue to establish themselves?”
Senior Ian Togiai brings starting experience at defensive end, while sophomore nose guard Mohelika Uasike had three starts his freshman season. The linebacking unit is more seasoned, with senior Alex Huerta coming off a 45-tackle season, while junior Derek Larsen (43 tackles in 2016) and Chase Christiansen (39) also figuring to start.
The strength of the defense will be the secondary. Senior cornerback Jalen Davis has started all 36 games he’s played at Utah State, and he’ll join Wesley Bailey at cornerback and regulars Dallin Leavitt, Gaje Ferguson and Jontrell Rocquemore at safetly slots.
Utah State lost four games by a touchdown or less last season, with two contests — New Mexico and Nevada on consecutive weekends — where the Aggies suffered unlikely reversals of fortune in the closing minutes.
“We just needed someone to make a play, and no one made a play,” Leavitt said. “We’re gonna be in the same situation this year. The biggest difference this year is that someone’s going to make a play.”
Utah State schedule analysis
Sept. 1 at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. • At Big Ten West Division favorite Badgers is a tough way to start.
Sept. 7 vs. Idaho State, 6 p.m. • Big Sky Bengals won only two games last year.
Sept. 16 at Wake Forest, 1 p.m. • Aggies won only prior meeting (2014) in Logan, but the Deacons are better now.
Sept. 23 at San Jose State, 5:30 p.m. • Road game against MW West foe that started to improve at end of 2016.
Sept. 29 vs. BYU, 6 p.m. • Home field will provide some advantage as Aggies look for an in-state upset.
Oct. 7 vs. Colorado State, 2:30 p.m. • Rams look strong and ready to make a conference title run.
Oct. 14 vs. Wyoming, 2:30 p.m. • USU finishes three home games in a row against Cowboys.
Oct. 21 at UNLV, 4 p.m. • Like San Jose, a winnable crossover conference road game.
Oct. 28 vs. Boise State, 8 p.m. • Broncos looking to forge their way back to top-dog status after two MW title game losses.
Nov. 4 at New Mexico, 3:30 p.m. • USU looking for revenge after stunning loss in final moments to Lobos last year.
Nov. 18 vs. Hawai’i, TBD • Rainbow Warriors come to the mainland with majority of offensive starters from 2016.
Nov. 25 at Air Force, TBD • Ground-bound Falcons will be tough at home in Colorado Springs, Colo.