Paul Peterson is heading into his first season as the head coach for Snow College, but he is not unfamiliar with the program.
Peterson attended Snow for two years in 2001 and 2002, when he was starting quarterback for the Badgers and received JC Gridwire All-America and honorable mention academic All-America honors.
His sophomore year, Peterson led the nation in passing yards and touchdowns with 2,982 yards and 35 touchdowns in 10 games.
Despite missing a solid group of players who made up the roster last season, Peterson is confident in who he has stepping up.
Although Peterson is a new coach and he has a team full of new players, the Badgers are not letting that deter from their goal of being the best junior college program in the country.
“We set a really high standard and we are trying to hold our team to that,” said Peterson. “We want to win a conference and national title. With the caliber of athletes that we get at Snow College, it’s something we are striving for and can do.”
Defensive lineman Alani Pututua registered 43 tackles and three sacks while linebacker Connor Taylor had 68 tackles and three sacks as freshmen.
Defensive backs Colton Bennion and Suliasi Tukumoeatu didn’t fill the stat sheet last season, but Peterson predicts they will be key players on defense.
On offense, transfer players Nick Robins and Shane Johnson are battling for the starting quarterback position.
Robins redshirted for one year at Southern Utah. During his time at Juab High School, Robins helped lead the team to the 3A state championship game in 2014 and finished his high school career with 4,331 passing yards and 61 touchdowns.
Johnson is joining the Badgers after a one-year stint at Cisco College, where in three games he rushed for 47 yards and threw for 70 yards with one touchdown.
The running back position will also see some new faces in East High graduate Jaylen Warren and Orem product D’arman Notoa. Warren rushed for a state-record 3,099 yards and 38 touchdowns for the Leopards last season, while Notoa ran for 1,703 yards in 331 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns for the Tigers.
Snow College schedule
Sept. 1 • at AFA Prep, 1 p.m.
Sept. 9 • Glendale CC, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 • at Mesa CC, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 • at ASA Miami, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 • Arizona Western, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 • at Pima CC, 1 p.m.
Oct. 28 • Eastern Arizona, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 • at Scottsdale CC, 7 p.m.
Nov. 11 • at Phoenix College, 7 p.m.