Utah redshirt sophomore safety Philip Afia has been one of the returning players stepping into larger roles in the secondary this preseason. He’s certainly not shy about this year’s group of defensive backs carrying a chip on its collective shoulder.
In fact, Afia described playing with a chip on your shoulder as “the best way to play.”
“A lot of people are saying we’re a little young and inexperienced, which when it comes to game time we are a little bit inexperienced,” Afia said. “Each person that is coming up from last year, they’ve been behind someone that has gone to the league, has been drafted or is an NFL talent. It’s not like anybody is less talented. It’s just the same ballers that are finally having their chance to play. I think we’re going to be amazing.”
Last week, Utes coach Kyle Whittingham referred to Afia as possibly the most improved player on the team. Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley also boasted during camp about the strides Afia has made.
“I had a big bounce back from last year to this year in the amount of reps I’m getting and the amount of plays I’m able to make,” Afia said. “My knowledge of the defense has come full circle, so I have it all down and can help everyone with their roles.”
Afia, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder from Chino Hills, Calif., credits his time learning behind last year’s starting safety Marcus Williams for a big part of his growth. This preseason, Afia has taken most of the first-team reps at free safety with Corrion Ballard sliding into the strong safety spot with Chase Hansen out with an unspecified injury for all of camp. Hansen is expected to return to practice next week.
Afia’s progress at safety could give the Utes more flexibility to move Hansen around. Hansen started one game at linebacker last season, and Scalley said earlier this preseason that Hansen could be an option to bolster the linebacker position.
Falemaka returns
Senior Lo Falemaka, the projected starter at center entering camp, participated in the team’s final preseason scrimmage Saturday. Falemaka went down with a leg injury during the media observation period of practice on Aug. 3, and had to be helped off the field. Whittingham said Falemaka’s reps were limited Saturday, but he would have been able to play if the Utes had a game.
Odds and ends
Whittingham said the Utes expect to name a starting quarterback on Monday. Despite returning starter Troy Williams being named a captain this week, the competition remained open going into Saturday’s scrimmage. ... When asked about a Salt Lake Tribune report that BYU star junior linebacker Francis Bernard wants to transfer to Utah, Whittingham said, “ I just focus on our guys right here and trying to get ready for North Dakota, but I appreciate you asking.” BYU announced earlier this week that Bernard will redshirt this season for “personal reasons.” … Junior college signee Derrick Vickers, a wide receiver and kick returner, will not join the team this year barring a “miracle,” according to Whittingham. Friday was the deadline for Vickers to have his academic and administrative hurdles cleared. Whether Vickers joins the program for his final season of eligibility remains undecided. … Junior defensive back Tyrone Smith will miss the season with an ankle injury. He can redshirt this season.