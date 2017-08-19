Whittingham said the Utes expect to name a starting quarterback on Monday. Despite returning starter Troy Williams being named a captain this week, the competition remained open going into Saturday’s scrimmage. ... When asked about a Salt Lake Tribune report that BYU star junior linebacker Francis Bernard wants to transfer to Utah, Whittingham said, “ I just focus on our guys right here and trying to get ready for North Dakota, but I appreciate you asking.” BYU announced earlier this week that Bernard will redshirt this season for “personal reasons.” … Junior college signee Derrick Vickers, a wide receiver and kick returner, will not join the team this year barring a “miracle,” according to Whittingham. Friday was the deadline for Vickers to have his academic and administrative hurdles cleared. Whether Vickers joins the program for his final season of eligibility remains undecided. … Junior defensive back Tyrone Smith will miss the season with an ankle injury. He can redshirt this season.