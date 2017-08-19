Class 6A
1. American Fork (5-0-0) • The Cavemen have outscored the opposition 24-2, including three shutouts, in an undefeated start to the season. But the Region 4 gauntlet is right around the corner with games against Pleasant Grove, Bingham and Lone Peak up next.
2. Davis (2-1-0) • The Darts’ illustrious winning streak finally came to an end at 45 games after a 2-1 loss to Snow Canyon in St. George. They rebounded with a 6-0 win over Dixie with region play getting under way next week against Layton and Fremont.
3. Pleasant Grove (3-1-0) • The Vikings defense has produced two shutouts in addition to only two goals allowed. They already have a big road victory over Lone Peak, which they’ll need to remember when they hit the road to take on American Fork next week.
4. Copper Hills (2-0-2) • A good start to the season for the Grizzlies in St. George was followed by a 2-1 win over Fremont last week. Region 3 play gets under way next week with Taylorsville and Riverton.
5. Lone Peak (2-1-0) • A 2-0 start for the Knights was dashed when Pleasant Grove came to town and left with three points. Important week up next with a region game against Bingham before hosting Las Vegas’ Arbor View.
Class 5A
1. Brighton (5-0-0) • Strong defensive performances have sparked the perfect start for the Bengals as they’ve earned three consecutive shutouts. Highland is up next before region play starts at Jordan.
2. Alta (4-0-0) • An undefeated start for the Hawks culminated with a 5-1 win over defending Class 3A champion Juan Diego. One more preseason game against Judge Memorial before region play starts against another defending champion — Timpview.
3. Skyline (3-0-1) • A 1-1 draw vs Maple Mountain is the only hiccup in an otherwise perfect start for the Eagles. Tough games next week with a road match at Logan before hosting Las Vegas’ Arbor View on their Utah road trip.
4. Timpview (3-0-0) • The defending Class 4A champs are off to an undefeated start with wins over Wasatch, Mountain View and Timpanogos. Two more games against former Region 8 foes next week before region play starts vs Alta.
5. Maple Mountain (2-0-1) • Impressive start to the season for the Golden Eagles with a road draw against Skyline and a 4-3 OT win over East before a tidy 4-0 win over Salem Hills. Off week next week before region play gets underway against Wasatch.
Class 4A
1. Ridgeline (3-0-1) • A dominant 8-1 win over Stansbury was followed by a 1-0 win over Class 5A Box Elder and a scoreless draw vs. Class 6A Fremont. The hot start for the Riverhawks continued against Dixie with a showdown against Judge Memorial up next.
2. Stansbury (3-1-0) • The Stallions followed a loss to Ridgeline with wins over larger classification teams Roy and Taylorsville. Big test next week at Juan Diego before hosting Ogden.
3. Snow Canyon (1-1-1) • No one can hold anything against the Warriors for a tough schedule to start the season. After toppling two-time defending national champion Davis on their home field, they gave East all they could handle before falling 1-0. Region play gets under way next week against Desert Hills.
4. Hurricane (3-1-0) • The Tigers outscored their opponents 16-0 before falling 3-1 to Springville to end their perfect start. Canyon View is up next before an eight-day break.
5. Logan (1-2-1) • The Grizzlies gave Davis all it could handle in a 4-3 loss before earning draws against Bonneville and Orem. A win against Uintah has Logan back on track before another tough game against Skyline.
Class 3A
1. Manti (2-0-1) • The Templars followed a 2-2 draw against West with a pair of shutout victories over Delta and American Leadership. Tough two matches upcoming against Summit Academy and Rowland Hall-St. Marks.
2. South Summit (3-0-1) • A scoreless draw with Carbon to start the season was followed with wins over Union, ALA and Granger. A road match at Richfield is up next before hosting Emery.
3. Grantsville (2-0-0) • The Cowboys have dominated the competition early on with an 8-0 win over Cyprus before a 10-2 win over St. Joseph. A pair of matches against American Prep Academies are up next week, one in Draper and another at home against APA West Valley.
4. Richfield (1-1-1) • The Wildcats rebounded from an opening loss to West with a draw against Gunnison Valley and a win against Beaver. Tough match against South Summit next week before Parowan comes to town.
5. Carbon (1-1-1) • The Dinos were off to a good start with a draw against South Summit and a win at Gunnison Valley but followed with a loss at Grand County. Region play gets started next week against Union before hitting the road at Providence Hall.
Class 2A
1. Rowland Hall-St. Marks (2-0-0) • A pair of lopsided victories over Granger and Payson have the Winged Lions off to a great start. Good matchup next week when Class 3A No. 1 Manti comes to town.
2. Waterford (0-0-0) • The Ravens get their season started with home matches against North Sanpete and Millard.
3. Parowan (2-2-0) • After a pair of losses, the Rams followed with wins over South Sevier and Juab. A road game at Richfield is up next.
4. Gunnison Valley (1-2-1) • The Bulldogs earned a draw at Richfield and a win over North Sanpete after dropping the first two games of the season. A home game against South Sevier is up next.
5. Beaver (1-2-0) • The Beavers are trying to bounce back from a pair of losses after an opening-day win over South Sevier. Important game next week at Emery.