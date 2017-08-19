After winning his final nine games last season, Darnold is well on his way to becoming a media darling with ESPN and Sports Illustrated already worshiping at the altar of the California native. USC seems to be able to defy the so-called East Coast bias when it comes to star quarterbacks (Carson Palmer, Mark Sanchez, Matt Leinert). He’s also got a lot of talent to go with the machine behind him. He threw for for 3,086 yards and 31 touchdowns and completed 67.2 percent of his passes. He ranked ninth in the nation in both completion percentage and pass efficiency.