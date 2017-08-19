Members of the Vegas Golden Knights, the National Hockey League’s newest team, have been road tripping through the West, trying to sow the seeds of fandom ahead of their inaugural season. Their tour bus has gone from Vegas to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to Whitefish, Mont., and Bozeman, Mont. On Saturday morning, Knights coaches Gerard Gallant and Mike Kelly were at the Salt Lake City Sports complex, skating with Utahns, taking pictures, signing autographs — and hopefully making a few new fans in the process.