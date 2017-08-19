And that’s why Utah will be especially interesting to watch in 2017. The Utes sent 16 rookies to NFL training camps this summer. Not all of them will make their teams, but the volume is a sign that Utah’s personnel finally has been restored to the Sugar Bowl level. And that means the Ute coaches have a lot of talent to replace. If they’ve recruited and developed players sufficiently, they’ll win another nine games or more. If not, they won’t — no matter what Taylor draws up.