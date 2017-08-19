Provo • Former BYU golfer Lea Garner birdied the last three holes Saturday to shoot a 5-under-par 67 and take a one-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round of the inaugural Siegfried & Jensen Utah Women’s Open at East Bay Golf Course.
Garner, who completed her Cougar career in 2016, is battling for the $3,000 first prize with 10 other pros — including Sirene Blair, a Bingham High School product who posted a 68, and BYU assistant coach Juli Erekson (69). BYU golfer Anna Kennedy is the low amateur at 68 after a bogey-free opening round.
Blair birdied the last four holes, as she overcame three bogeys. Having just finished her San Diego State career, she’s entered in next week’s first stage of the LPGA Tour Qualifying Tournament.
Provo High School graduate Naomi Soifua, an incoming BYU freshman, and four-time State Amateur champion Kelsey Chugg posted 69s. Chugg was 6 under par after an eagle at No. 13, but she double-bogeyed the par-4 No. 15 and bogeyed the par-3 No. 17.
Four amateurs are tied for seventh place at 72: Sadie Palmer, Utah Valley University’s Carly Dehlin, 14-year-old Apelila Galeai and Tess Blair, Sirene’s sister.