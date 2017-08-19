“Am I comfy? No. I’m not,” McMurray said. “I think until you can be locked in, you just never know. Another first-time winner changes it quite a bit. There have just been so many kinds of unique winners this year. I mean, if you would have told me in Daytona you could be eighth in points at Bristol, I would say ‘You are locked in.’ But there have just been a lot of unique winners this year.”