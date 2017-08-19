Last year, the Dixie State football team was flying under the radar. Ranked No. 4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference’s preseason poll, the Trailblazers won’t be sneaking up on anyone this season.
While the Trailblazers lost a solid group of seniors to graduation and a few players to transfer, the team has 19 returning starters — nine on offense and 10 on defense.
Quarterback Josh Thompson, who passed for 1,150 years last year, is returning for his sophomore season. He is joined at the QB position by San Jose State transfer Malik Watson.
Whoever starts at QB will be joined by junior running back/ receiver Orlando Wallace, who tallied 310 rushing yards and 432 receiving yards his sophomore year.
Offensive linemen Tim Ah Hee is coming back for his senior year and has been named to the Preseason All-RMAC team. Last season he started all 11 games, as Dixie set records for the most individual and team rushing yards in a single season. Ah Hee is joined on the Preseason All-RMAC team by teammate Tyneil Cooper. The senior defensive back started nine games in 2016 and was selected to the RMAC first team defense.
Also on defense will be senior safety Colton Olson, senior linebacker Shiloh Pritchard and junior defensive lineman Remington Kelly.
Pritchard, who record 55 tackles and three sacks last season, will be the anchor for the Trailblazers’ linebackers while Kelly is the only returning defensive line starter.
This will be a season for Dixie to build off its first winning campaign in NCAA Division II after a 6-5 finish in 2016. With a mix of new and returning players, there should be a solid core with added depth that could result in success.
Dixie State schedule
Aug. 31 • at N.M. Highlands, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 • at S. Dakota, 6 p.m.
Sept. 16 • Black Hills St., 6 p.m.
Sept. 23 • Central Wash., 6 p.m.
Sept. 30 • at Western St., 1 p.m.
Oct. 7 • Chadron St., 1 p.m.
Oct. 14 • Colo. Mesa, 6 p.m.
Oct. 21 • at Colo. Mines, Noon
Oct. 28 • Adams St., 1 p.m.
Nov. 4 • CSU-Pueblo, 1 p.m.