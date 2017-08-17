The votes have been tallied.
The players have spoken.
On Thursday, the Utah football program announced its six team captains for the upcoming 2017 campaign. And for the second-straight season, quarterback Troy Williams is one of Utah’s team captains. Williams is joined by offensive lineman Salesi Uhatafe, defensive tackles Lowell Lotulelei and Filipo Mokofisi as well as punter Mitch Wishnowsky and special teams ace Christian Drews.
Wishnowsky, Utah’s stand-out special teams weapon, is the lone non-senior of the group.
“They’ve got to, by example, set the standard,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said, “and then once you’ve set the standard through your example, you demand that everybody does the same thing.”
Williams, currently entrenched in an ongoing quarterback battle with sophomore Tyler Huntley, said his goal entering his senior year with the Utes was to replicate what he achieved in Year 1 at the program: Earn a captain’s patch on his No. 3 jersey.
“It’s good to have that type of role,” Williams said. “It’s more of an ownership thing. It’s not really like an award, I would say. I was talking to Coach [Troy] Taylor about that. It’s more of something that you put the team first and then you look out for everybody.”
Both Whittingham and Taylor said that Williams being elected a team captain doesn’t necessarily influence their decision on a starting quarterback.
“I think they’re independent, whether he is the starter to he backup or whatever,” Taylor said. “He’s still got to lead, be a stand-up guy, and he’ll do that regardless.”
Utes on the mend
Earlier this week, Whittingham said Utah is starting to see some of its players banged up due to various injuries healing on time. On Thursday, Whittingham said star junior safety Chase Hansen could return to practice as soon as next week. Utah’s coach added that starting tight ends Harrison Handley and Siale Fakailoatonga are sidelined at the moment.
Freshman Bapa Falemaka and converted sophomore linebacker Jake Jackson have stepped into those roles for the time being.
“That looks like a move that’s going to stick,” Whittingham said of Jackson. “He seems to be more natural there than linebacker, so they’re working hard. It’s going to be great Siale and Harry back. When that happens, it’s anybody’s best guess, but hopefully it’s before Week 1.”
Utah picks up another commit
Utah’s noted defensive line picked up another commit on Thursday.
Mosiah Nasili-Liu, a defensive end from Emerald Ridge High School in Puyallup, Wash., chose to commit to the Utes in his announcement. Nasili-Liu chose Utes over Boise State and Washington State. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end wrote about his decision on Twitter.
“There are 3 things I’m absolutely certain of. 1, without God I am nothing. Without the support of my family, who constantly push me to be the best I can be, I wouldn’t feel worthy of such offers. And lastly, without football, life would feel dull. And with that being said it is with great honor I’d like to announce that I have committed to The University of Utah.”