1 of 9 View Caption

(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bountiful libero Holland Vande Merwe earned All-Tribune team honors last season. (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bountiful High School volleyball libero Holland Vande Merwe practices with the Brav... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bountiful High School volleyball libero Holland Vande Merwe practices with the Brav... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bountiful High School volleyball libero Holland Vande Merwe practices with the Brav... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bountiful High School volleyball libero Holland Vande Merwe practices with the Brav... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bountiful High School volleyball libero Holland Vande Merwe practices with the Brav... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bountiful High School volleyball libero Holland Vande Merwe practices with the Brav... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bountiful High School volleyball libero Holland Vande Merwe practices with the Brav... (Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Bountiful High School volleyball libero Holland Vande Merwe practices with the team...