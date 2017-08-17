While the Salt Lake City man was serving a mission in Argentina for the Mormon church, he started to feel a pain in his knee. He chalked it up to some wear and tear from high school football, playing soccer and trekking around Cordoba. When the pain persisted, it was decided he would need to leave South America. After his surgery, Tukuafu still wanted to fulfill the promise he had made to his church leaders and complete 24 months as a missionary. So he extended his service and returned to the mission field.