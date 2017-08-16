The Salt Lake Bees opened up a four-series against the Tacoma Rainiers with a bang, winning 9-5 on Tuesday night at Smith’s Ballpark.
Scoring two runs apiece in the second, fourth and fifth innings, the Bees blew the game open in the seventh inning with three runs for a 9-4 lead.
Turning Point • Tied at four heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, Nolan Fontana’s double drove in Shane Robinson. Fontana then scored when Tony Sanchez singled to left field as the Bees took a 6-4 lead and never trailed after that.
Bees MVP • Nolan Fontana had three hits, including a home run in the second inning and his RBI double in the fifth.
Hidden Hero • Eric Young Jr. had three hits, including a triple, and stole two bases.
Flashing Leather • Bees’ center fielder Michael Hermosillo fielded a Gordon Beckham single and threw home to catcher Tony Sanchez, who tagged out Tacoma’s Mitch Haniger at home.
Quoteworthy • “There were a lot of guys that contributed tonight,” Fontana said. “Our pitching did a great job keeping us in it all the way through. You grind for that one inning to get that opportunity to drive a lot of runs in and we got it and that’s why we won tonight.”
Angel Angle • Troy Scribner made his MLB debut with the Angels on July 29 and made four appearances before being sent back down to Salt Lake. He struck out two in five innings on Tuesday, allowing nine hits and four runs with one walk.
What’s Next • The Bees continue the four-game series against Tacoma at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Smith’s Ballpark.