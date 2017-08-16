Longtime Salt Lake Bees general manager Marc Amicone now an additional title: Team president.
Steve Starks, president of Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment, announced Amicone’s promotion on Wednesday.
“The Salt Lake Bees have been a model franchise in all of professional sports largely due to Marc’s leadership and vision,” Starks said in a statement. “This new position reflects his importance to the operation of the Bees and our company mission of enriching lives in this community through sports and entertainment.”
Amicone has been with the Salt Lake franchise since 2005 serving as the general manager of the club. Under Amicone’s direction the Bees have surpassed six millionfans in total attendance at Smith’s Ballpark over his 13 seasons.