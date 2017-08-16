“Jake’s had some ups and downs since he’s been here and he just couldn’t get healthy in the spring. That was very tough. There were days when (it was) ‘You can go as long as you can go Jake but when you’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out.’ And that kid never did get out,” Andersen said. “He went through everything every single day and really showed some toughness there. But he was not in that great of shape at that point.”