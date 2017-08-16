Provo • Junior offensive lineman Austin Hoyt packed a Dutch oven for the BYU football team’s campout last weekend and made his famous peach cobbler for the guys. The fruity dessert took a while to bake, as most offerings from the large cast-iron cooking pots tend to do, but teammates and coaches reported it was worth the wait.
The same probably can be said about the offensive line that the 6-foot-8, 305-pound Hoyt is projected to start for this season. Patience seemingly has paid off. The ingredients finally are there for the unit to become one of the strongest on the team.
“We look like we are ready to roll,” senior right guard Tuni Kanuch said. “We have a ton of guys ready to play. Everyone is being gritty. … Everyone is trying to get a piece of that field, trying to make the travel [squad].”
There were some growing pains last year. Mike Empey returned to the program to coach the offensive line in the place of Garett Tujague, who departed for Virginia with coach Bronco Mendenhall. The cupboard wasn’t bare, but it wasn’t loaded with the right stuff to handle a rugged September schedule, either, and the Cougars dropped three games by a total of seven points and won two games by a total of four.
Having stud right tackle Ului Lapuaho suffer a season-ending injury in the second game against Utah didn’t help, and the Cougars only were able to rush for 23 yards, and gain 273 total, in a 17-14 home loss to UCLA the following week.
Empey didn’t inherit a lot of depth, but the group improved throughout the season, dominated the Big Ten’s Michigan State in one memorable smash-mouth game in October, rushing for 260 yards, and eventually enabled Jamaal Williams to become the leading rusher in school history.
BYU’S OFFENSIVE LINE PROJECTED STARTERS
Position • Player • Year • Ht/Wt • Comment
Left tackle • Thomas Shoaf • Sophomore • 6-5/275 • Started in nine games, named a Freshman All-American in 2016
Left guard • Keyan Norman • Senior • 6-3/305 • Started in 13 games last year as a graduate transfer from SUU
Center • Tejan Koroma • Senior • 6-0/290 • Team captain has started in all but one game of his BYU career
Right guard • Tuni Kanuch • Senior • 6-3/320 • Started in seven games as a sophomore and nine as a junior
Right tackle • Austin Hoyt • Junior • 6-8/305 • Beat out talented freshman Kieffer Longson for starting job
Key backups • Chandon Herring, Austin Chambers, JJ Nwigwe, Kieffer Longson, Leroy Sitake-Tanoai
Four starters are back — Kanuch, left tackle Thomas Shoaf, four-year starter and team captain Tejan Koroma at center and SUU graduate transfer Keyan Norman at left guard — and Hoyt played in all 13 games and started in two last year. On paper, it looks like one of the best offensive lines in recent memory at BYU.
But Empey, a former BYU offensive lineman himself, isn’t about to start beating his chest and predicting big things from the group in 2017.
“If I said, ‘Hey, I think we are ready to lead the team and be the anchor and do all this kind of stuff, and we are the strong point,’ that would be just setting up false expectations,” Empey said. “I think we have worked really hard and tried to do things right, and I think we are on the right path. I also think it is time to play somebody different than BYU. See some different looks.”
Then Empey praised BYU’s defense, which he said has provided excellent competition for the offensive line in camp. The guys in the trenches will collide again Thursday in a 10 a.m. practice and scrimmage that is open to the public at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
“Our defense is very familiar with us, and they are very good,” Empey said. “If we get a big play on our defense, it is usually because we are doing a really good job because they are good and they are familiar with us. That is a compliment to them. They are tough. They are as tough as most teams we will see week in and week out on our schedule.”
Shoaf, who is a bit undersized, filled in admirably at right tackle when Lapuaho went down last year. The Freshman All-American has moved to left tackle to protect Tanner Mangum’s blind side. Hoyt edged out promising redshirt freshman Kieffer Longson for the starting spot at right tackle.
“There is no magic secret about the O line,” Empey said. “If you have returning starters, they are going to play.”
The depth took a ding when backup center Jacob Jiminez suffered a season-ending knee injury at a practice in St. George last spring, so Norman is getting some reps there in case he’s needed to slide over a spot.
“We are really excited about our depth,” Shoaf said. “Obviously having four starters coming back helps a lot. But we’ve also got some great young guys who are stepping up and are going to do some great things for us.”
Along with Longson, freshmen Chandon Herring (left tackle) and Austin Chambers (left guard) redshirted last season after church missions and will be among the 10 to 12 offensive linemen who travel. Redshirt sophomore Addison Pulsipher will back up Kanuch at right guard, while Leroy Sitake-Tanoai and part-time tight end JJ Nwigwe should see some playing time as well.
The hope is to redshirt former Utah signee James Empey, the coach’s son. Versatile junior college transfer Taipe Vaka, who can play on either side of the line, also probably will redshirt, coach Empey said. Notre Dame transfer Tristen Hoge has to sit out a year, pending a waiver request to the NCAA that few, if any, believe will be granted.