While the Utes haven’t moved any closer to naming a starting quarterback, Whittingham left the door open for graduate transfer Cooper Bateman to see time at another position when he said, “He’s a really good athlete. He’s a mid-4.5 40 guy, so he can run. We’ll see what happens here. There may be a possibility of him showing up somewhere else to help us.” … The kicking competition has been narrowed down to two options at this point in camp. Freshman Chaden Johnson, a Bingham High graduate, and senior Matt Gay, a former Utah Valley University soccer player, have made themselves the leading candidates. … Projected starting center Lo Falemaka and strong safety Chase Hansen remain out with injuries, and there’s still no announced timetable for their return.