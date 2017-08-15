FILE- In this Oct. 31, 2015, file photo, Miami's Sunny Odogwu (66) recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown against Duke's Deion Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C. At 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, the graduate transfer from Miami gives UCLA a potential anchor on a rebuilt offensive line. The Bruins are trying to boost what was the FBS’ second-worst running game last year. Odogwu started five games last season with the Hurricanes before being sidelined by a lower leg injury. (AP Photo/Rob Brown, File)