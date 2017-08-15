After redshirting as a freshman, watching and learning from one of BYU’s best-ever defenses, and then excusing himself for religious service for two years in Honduras — where much of the population is poor, where he grew to love the people without once padding up and colliding with anyone, where he had his credit and debit cards and cash and camera and clothes stolen, having what he called a “beautiful” experience — he returned in 2015 to get down to his football business.