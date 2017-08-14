The Jazz will look for success without the services of Gordon Hayward, who was their leading scorer (21.9 ppg) last year. Utah’s match-ups against Hayward and his new team, the Boston Celtics, twice next season. The first will come on Dec. 15 in Boston, but Utah fans will have to wait significantly longer for Hayward’s return, which will be on March 28 in an ESPN-televised game.