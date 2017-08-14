Chargers: Linebacker Denzel Perryman left the field on a cart after Los Angeles’ first defensive series with a left ankle injury. The Chargers were crushed by injuries in each of the past two seasons, and Perryman is expected to call the plays as their starting middle linebacker this fall. He returned to the sideline in the second half on crutches with his foot in a walking boot. “I’m not sure how bad it is right now,” Lynn said.