Sacramento scored early and often, as the host River Cats downed the Salt Lake Bees 5-3 in a Pacific Coast League game on Sundaynight.
Sacramento scored two runs in the second inning, two in thethird and one in the fourth to take a 5-1 lead.
The Bees chipped awayatthat deficit with one run in the sixth, as Eric Young Jr. delivered abases-loaded single to bring home Carlos Perez from third base, but ReyNavarro was thrown out at the plate to keep it a 5-2 game.
With two outsin the seventh, Michael Hermosillo belteda solo homer over the 380-foot mark in left center toclose out the scoring. Salt Lake had a great opportunity for runs in thesecond inning, as the Bees loaded the bases with no outs, but Younggrounded into a double play and Dustin Ackley struckout.
Bees starter Daniel Wright (6-8) took the loss, as he went five innings and allowed all five runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Salt Lake relievers Jose Alvarez and Brooks Pounders combined to retire the final nine Sacramento batters. Navarro led the Bees’ 13-hit attack with three singles, while Hermosillo and Young each chipped in with two hits and one run batted in.
Perez and David Fletcher also had two hits apiece for Salt Lake, which now leads the Pacific Southern Division by just one-half game over second place Albuquerque.