Bees starter Daniel Wright (6-8) took the loss, as he went five innings and allowed all five runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Salt Lake relievers Jose Alvarez and Brooks Pounders combined to retire the final nine Sacramento batters. Navarro led the Bees’ 13-hit attack with three singles, while Hermosillo and Young each chipped in with two hits and one run batted in.