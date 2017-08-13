FILE - In this July 21, 2016, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' Ryan Howard bats during the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Philadelphia. The Colorado Rockies have agreed to a minor league contract with Howard, who will report to Triple-A Albuquerque. Ryan, 37, hasn't played in the majors this season but could be a September call-up if he shows some power at the plate. He would be eligible for the postseason roster if the Rockies qualify for the playoffs. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)