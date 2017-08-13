With the Bees trailing 1-0, Eric Young Jr. led off the ninth with a single to left off of Sacramento starter Andrew Suarez, and one out later, advanced to third on a double to right by Ramon Flores. River Cats reliever Tyler Rogers came on and retired Carlos Perez on a come-backer to leave Salt Lake with two on and two out. After fouling off the first 0-2 pitch, Robinson launched the next one over the left-field wall to give the Bees their first and only lead of the game.