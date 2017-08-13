Shane Robinson belted a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to give the Salt Lake Bees a 3-1 win over the host Sacramento River Cats in a Pacific Coast League game Saturday night.
With the Bees trailing 1-0, Eric Young Jr. led off the ninth with a single to left off of Sacramento starter Andrew Suarez, and one out later, advanced to third on a double to right by Ramon Flores. River Cats reliever Tyler Rogers came on and retired Carlos Perez on a come-backer to leave Salt Lake with two on and two out. After fouling off the first 0-2 pitch, Robinson launched the next one over the left-field wall to give the Bees their first and only lead of the game.
Salt Lake’s Deolis Guerra (4-0) picked up the win, as he retired all six batters he faced. Starter Andrew Heaney went seven innings and allowed just one run on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Heaney was hit on the pitching hand by line drive in the third inning, but was able to continue. He threw 94 pitches, 63 for strikes.
Robinson led the Bees (60-60) with two hits and the three RBIs, while Flores chipped in with two hits and one run scored. With the win and Albuquerque getting swept at home in a doubleheader versus Fresno, the Bees now have a one and one-half game lead over the Isotopes in the Pacific Southern Division and a two-game advantage over El Paso with 22 games remaining on the schedule.