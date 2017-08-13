NOTES: Reid was quick to note Mahomes moving up the depth chart was a fluid situation. “We’re going to give Patrick a chance to work with the twos like Tyler has had the past few weeks,” Reid said. “It gives him a chance to step up and see what he can do.” ... Kelce said his knee soreness was not serious, and he would have been able to play through it during the regular season. ... DT Chris Jones participated in a portion of practice for the first time. He had arthroscopic knee surgery last month.