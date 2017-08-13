From there, he birdied four of the next six holes, including a dramatic putt on the par-5 10th hole where his ball lingered on the left edge of the cup for about 12 seconds before falling in. He followed that up by chipping in from the fringe on No. 13 for another birdie en route to winning the Wanamaker Trophy. He essentially sealed the victory with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th.