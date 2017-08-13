1 of 11 View Caption

Jamaica's Usain Bolt looks across at IAAF President Sebastian Coe after he was presented with a piece of the track to mark hi... South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 800-meter final during the World Athleti... Croatia's Sandra Perkovic celebrates after winning the discus throw final during the World Athletics Championships in London ... United States' Allyson Felix competes in the women's 4x400-meter final during the World Athletics Championships in London Sun... Kenya's Hellen Onsando Obiri celebrates after winning the Women's 5000 meters final at the World Athletics Championships in L... Kenya's Elijah Motonei Manangoi, left, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Men's 1500 meters final ahead of c... Croatia's Sandra Perkovic reacts after an attempt during the women's discus final during the World Athletics Championships in... Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's high jump final during the World Athletics Champion... South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Women's 800 meters final ahead of Burundi'... South Africa's Caster Semenya crosses the finish line to win the women's 800 m final during the World Athletics Championships... France's Yohann Diniz celebrates after crossing the line to win the gold medal in the men's 50-kilometer race walk during the...