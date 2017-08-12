The host Sacramento River Cats scored three runs in the seventh inning for a 5-3 come-from-behind win over the Salt Lake Bees in a Pacific Coast League game Fridaynight.
The Bees scored three runs in the top of the sixth on a run-scoring groundout by Nolan Fontana anda two-run single by Tony Sanchez to take a 3-1 lead. Sacramento got oneof those runs back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single bymajor league veteran Melvin Upton Jr. With one out in the seventh, theRiver Cats strung together five consecutive hits. An RBI single by Trevor Brown tied the game and a two-run singleby Slade Heathcott put Sacramento ahead to stay.
Adam Hofacket (0-2) took the loss, as he went two and one-third innings and allowed four runs on four hits with one strikeout and one walk. Salt Lake starter Drew Gagnon went four innings and gave up just one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Ramon Flores and Carlos Perez each had two hits to lead the Bees (59-60), who fall into a tie for first place in the Pacific Southern Division with Albuquerque, as the Isotopes were rained out at home on Friday night.