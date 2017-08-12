The Bees scored three runs in the top of the sixth on a run-scoring groundout by Nolan Fontana anda two-run single by Tony Sanchez to take a 3-1 lead. Sacramento got oneof those runs back in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single bymajor league veteran Melvin Upton Jr. With one out in the seventh, theRiver Cats strung together five consecutive hits. An RBI single by Trevor Brown tied the game and a two-run singleby Slade Heathcott put Sacramento ahead to stay.