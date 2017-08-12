FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2016, file photo, Kansas fans tear down the goal posts after defeating Texas in overtime of an NCAA college football game in Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks had lost 19 straight Big 12 games when Texas rolled into town. They hadn’t beaten the Longhorns since 1938, and trailed 21-10 in the fourth quarter. But a spirited comeback forced overtime, and a field goal gave them just their second conference victory in 29 tries. It was the highlight of a 2-10 season _ and a crucial building block for the future. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)