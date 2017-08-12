2. Bolt, Jamaica, Athletics— The only sprinter to capture the 100 and 200 titles at threeconsecutive Olympics has to settle for a silver here. His dominance onthe track was only part of his story. Bolt was the life of the partyevery time he competed, captivating fans with his charisma, smile andthat “To Di World” pose. Finishing third in the 100 at the world championships in London, in what was billed as the last individual race of his career, doesnothing to tarnish his legacy. “I personally don’t think it has changedwhat I have done in any way,” said Bolt, who will close out his careerSaturday in the 4x100 relay.