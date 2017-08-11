Julian Blackmon takes in pop culture with an added twist. He juggles. When the TV is on, he juggles tennis balls and stares through the bright green ring tuned, trying his best to focus what’s on the tube and not what his hands are continuously doing amid the multitasking. When the Mother of Dragons graces his TV, Blackmon is finding ways to improve his peripheral vision for those moments this season when he’ll need to notice a spiral soaring, entering his vicinity.