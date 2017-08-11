Broncos: The Broncos held out five-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller and were missing S T.J. Ward (hamstring), LB Todd Davis (shoulder), C Matt Paradis (hip) and RB Jamaal Charles (knee). ... DE Billy Winn left the field on a cart late in the first quarter with a right knee injury. He was at the bottom of the scrum following a Chicago running play and stayed down for several minutes while medical personnel evaluated him.