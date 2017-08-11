The fans in attendance who came to see Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, on a rehab assignment with Oklahoma City, left Smith’s Ballpark satisfied. Gonzalez ripped a two-run homer to right field in the third. The visitors piled it on in the ninth, when Rob Segedin hit a three-run double.
The Salt Lake Bees, on the other hand, stranded 12 runners, managing just two runs. In the end, the Oklahoma City Dodgers pummeled the Bees, 6-2, ending a forgettable homestand in which Salt Lake managed just one win in its last eight contests.
Bees MVP: Center fielder Eric Young Jr. was one of only two Bees to record multiple hits on the night, the other being Bo Way. Young went 2 for 5 with a pair of singles and scored the Bees’ first run.
Hidden Hero: Although he didn’t record a hit on the evening, shortstop Rey Navarro had a productive at-bat in the fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Navarro worked an eight-pitch walk off Dodgers relief pitcher Madison Younginer to score Young.
Turning Point: The Bees brought seven batters to the plate in the fifth and appeared to be on their way to a big inning. Tallying three hits and two walks, however, resulted in a lone run. Way was caught stealing third and Nolan Fontana struck out with the bases loaded to end the threat.
Flashing Leather: In the fourth, Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy rocketed a line drive to right field for a single and mistakenly tried to test the arm of Michael Hermosillo. The right fielder grabbed the ball from the warning track and fired a laser to Navarro for a spectacular 9-6 putout.
Angel Angle: Jefry Marte, who has been shuffled up and down between Salt Lake and the Angels this season, was called up Thursday. Marte, scheduled to start at third against the Seattle Mariners, has a .176 batting average with three home runs and 13 RBIs for Los Angeles this year.
What’s Next: Salt Lake Bees (TBA) at Sacramento River Cats RHP Jose Flores (1-2, 3.27) Friday.