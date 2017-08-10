Utah and BYU placed five players each and Utah State placed two on the 2017 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watch list, which was released Thursday morning. A total of 48 players are on the list, including 14 from the Pac-12, 15 from the Mountain West and six from independents, such as BYU.
The winner of the award, which is presented annually to the “most outstanding Polynesian college football player that epitomizes great ability and integrity,” will be announced on Dec. 14. Past winners include Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota, Notre Dame offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley and Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau.
Five finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 30.
BYU’s five players on the list are junior linebacker Francis Bernard, senior offensive lineman Tuni Kanuch, junior defensive end Corbin Kaufusi, junior tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau and junior linebacker Butch Pau’u.
Utah’s five players senior defensive tackle Lowell Lotulelei, senior linebacker Kavika Luafatasaga, senior defensive lineman Filipo Mokofisi, junior linebacker Sunia Tauteoli and senior offensive lineman Salesi Uhatafe.
Utah State’s players are sophomore linebacker Justus Te’i and senior defensive lineman Ian Togiai.
The award will be presented at the celebration dinner during the Polyensian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend in January in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Former Utah and Weber State coach Ron McBride is on the selection committee for the award; Former BYU coach LaVell Edwards was on the panel before passing away last December.