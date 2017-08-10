“It’s refreshing because we talked a lot about the potential of this roster early in the year,” RSL general manager Craig Waibel said. “We talked a lot about the potential of this roster when we had five players at the U-20 World Cup and Albert [Rusnák ] at the Euros. We talked about the potential of this roster when we had all the injuries. And it’s really nice and rewarding for this group and for the fans to get to see this group we put together, the roster we built.”