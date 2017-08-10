In a game delayed an hour due to rain, nine innings wasn’t sufficient to decide the outcome between the Salt Lake Bees and Oklahoma City Dodgers, as designated hitter Alex Verdugo launched a towering three-run homer to right in the top of the 11th inning as the visitors rallied for a 6-3 win at Smith’s Ballpark.
Bees MVP: A first inning run aside, starting pitcher John Lamb settled in comfortably. Working an efficient six innings, Lamb exited after allowing six hits while striking out four.
Hidden Hero: Michael Hermosillo placed a perfect sacrifice bunt down the first base line in the fifth inning, advancing Eric Young Jr. into scoring position with one out. Young Jr. scored on Carlos Perez’s two-run home run as the Bees took a 3-1 lead.
Turning point: In the 11th inning, relief pitcher Jason Gurka surrendered back-to-back singles to Oklahoma City’s Trayce Thompson and O’Koyea Dickson. Both would score on Verdugo’s homer.
Flashing Leather: In the seventh, shortstop Rey Navarro made a jaw dropping play when he dove to scoop up a grounder up the middle off the bat of Charlie Culberson. Lying prone in the dirt, Navarro flipped the ball with his glove to Sherman Johnson, who fired to Dustin Ackley for an impressive 6-4-3 double play.
Angel Angle: After 10 years in the minor leagues, Cesar Puello was promoted to the Angels before Wednesday’s game, and finished with a RBI single and two stolen bases in Los Angeles’ win over the Baltimore Orioles. Puello had hit .397 since joining the Bees on June 3.
What’s Next: The Bees finish the series against the Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. Thursday. RHP Luis Diaz (4-10, 5.75) goes for the Bees against Dodgers LHP Justin Marks (3-1, 4.23).