The media observation portion of practice on Tuesday featured special teams. All-American punter Mitch Wishnowsky will be a candidate to handle kickoff duties. “He’s more confident this year, and he does have the strongest leg of the group,” Whittingham said. … The offense continues to battle inconsistency as players become acclimated with first-year offensive coordinator Troy Taylor’s system. Taylor said he’d like to see better overall execution from all position groups, but he tempered his comments by pointing out there have been injuries, players coming back from injury and players just arriving on campus for preseason camp. … The Pac-12 Network was on campus this week shooting video footage and doing interviews for its training camp coverage.