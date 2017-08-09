The Salt Lake Bees blew an early lead on Tuesday night and ultimately fell to the Oklahoma Dodgers 3-2 at Smith’s Ballpark.
The Bees hit a home run, a double and got a walk in the second inning — resulting in two runs.
However, Salt Lake’s scoring and bats went cold after that.
In the remaining seven innings, the Bees had four hits and two walks.
In six innings, starting pitcher Osmer Morales allowed five hits, one run, two walks and struck out three.
Turning point - Tied a two at the end of the seventh inning, Oklahoma’s Edwin Rios hit a solo home run to five the Dodgers a one-run lead and the game its final score.
Bees MVP - Rey Navarro went 2 for 5, including a home run to open up the scoring for the Bees in the second inning, and stole two bases in the seventh inning.
Hidden Hero - Nolan Fontana went 2 for 4 and was responsible for one of the Bees’ two runs.
Quoteworthy - “We had the opportunity to try and get the tying run at second base… so let’s try to tie it or win it or something right here and roll the dice,” said manager Keith Johnson.
“Obviously it didn’t work out but we’ve been aggressive on the bases all year. We’re not going to stop now.”
Angel Angle - The Angels optioned right-handed pitcher Eduardeo Paredes and assigned outfielder Ramon Flores to Salt Lake while calling up left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarez. Alvarez has appeared in 44 games with the Angels this season, posting a 0-3 record with a 4.76 ERA. He got his first major league career save on April 28.
What’s next - The Bees will play Game 3 of the four-game series against the Oklahoma Dodgers on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.