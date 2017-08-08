Olympus High point guard Rylan Jones, one of the top-rated players in the class of 2019, announced Tuesday on Instagram that he has committed to the University of Utah, where his father is on the coaching staff.
247Sports ranks Jones the 78th-best player in the 2019 class and the 13th-best point guard nationally in the class of 2019.
He averaged 14.1 points, 6.3 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game as a sophomore this past winter for Olympus.
Jones, a four-star point guard, posted a picture of himself and Utes coach Larry Krystkowiak forming a “U” with their hands as well as several pictures of his family with members of the Utes staff from Barcelona, Spain, where the Utes are in the middle of a 10-day tour.
Jones’ father, Chris, currently serves as the director of basketball operations for Utah’s men’s basketball team.
Chris played for the Utes during the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons and previously worked as a Utah video coordinator (1995-97), director of operations (2005-07) and assistant coach (2006-08). He also spent eight seasons on the Utah State coaching staff.