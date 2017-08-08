FILE - In this June 15, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) runs through drills with cornerback Delvin Breaux (40) during NFL football practice in Metairie, La. The Saints second round pick, safety Marcus Williams, is starting to show the same ball-hawking skills that distinguished him in college at Utah. That's an encouraging sign for a defense that has struggled for three seasons and is looking for more turnovers. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)