“Really, it’s, you know, every play’s, it’s daily, every play’s different,” he said. “Our defense throws a lot at us. So, sometimes we coach against a certain look and we get a different look, and, you know, it kind of changes things, and we gotta react on the fly. This year, being year two, I feel like we’re able to do that a little more with an experienced offensive line, like we have. They’ve kind of taken ownership of that and been able to handle things on the fly when we see a different look for the first time. Then, usually, you go back and coach it, and get it right the next time. So, that’s gonna happen every week. You see something you haven’t prepared for, so you go to the sideline and fix it and then hopefully do it right the next time.”