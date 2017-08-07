Barcelona • The Utah men’s basketball team opened its European Tour on Monday night with an 85-70 win over the Catalan All-Stars at Pavelló Esportiu Municipal Gym.
Utah, which opened the game with a three-pointer from Rawson, trailed just one time in the contest when the Catalan All-Star squad took an 11-10 lead early in the first period.
The Utes countered with a 10-0 run to close out the first quarter and followed by outscoring the Spanish team 16-8 to open the second period.
Despite missing its first seven free throw attempts, Catalan did manage to drain a few late in the second quarter and pulled within 11 points of the Utes, down 38-27 at halftime.
Barefield led all players at the break with 11 points and Rawson scored nine of his team-leading total through the first 20 minutes of play.
Bibbins drained the first of three 3-pointers to open the third quarter and the Utes went on to score 36 points in the period. Utah led 74-52 at the end of the third period.
The Utes will be back in action in the same building on Wednesday, taking on Dax Gamarde. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. local time, 11:30 a.m. MT.
— The Salt Lake Tribune